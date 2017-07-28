USS Gerald R. Ford launches and recovers first aircraft

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Less than a week after its commissioning, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) launched and recovered its first fixed-wing aircraft Friday off the coast of Virginia.

The Navy says the ship’s first arrested landing happened at 3:10 p.m., with the first catapult launch taking place at 4:37 p.m.

Lt. Cmdr. Jamie Struck of Tallmedge, Ohio, piloted the F/A-18F Superhornet from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, based at Patuxent River, Maryland.

This testing is a big deal for two reasons: There haven’t been any Navy jets flown onto or off of the Ford and the Ford-class carrier has a totally revamped launch and recovery system.

The jets are launched by an electromagnetic system — known as EMALs. This replaces the steam catapults used on other ships.

“Today, USS Gerald R. Ford made history with the successful landing and launching of aircraft from VX-23 using the AAG and EMALS,” said Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces. “Great work by the Ford team and all the engineers who have worked hard to get the ship ready for this milestone.”

The Ford still has a long way to go before its ready to serve overseas. The Navy estimates the earliest the ship will be ready for a deployment is 2020, but it could be as late as 2022.