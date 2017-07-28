Two men arrested, facing gun charges in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two men are facing several charges after they were taken into custody early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.

Officers arrested Karem Diaz Felton, 24, and Tay’Quan Shakeei Coleman, 19, at about 12:43 a.m.

Felton, of Elizabeth City, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II drug, maintaining a place to keep drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coleman is facing charges including possession of a stolen firearm and possession/sell/buy altered gun serial number.

Felton was given a $35,000 secured bond and posted bond. Coleman was given a $25,000 secured bond and was taken to Albemarle District Jail.