Trump taps John Kelly as new chief of staff, ousting Priebus

FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Trump named Kelly as his new Chief of Staff on July 28, ousting Reince Priebus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner
FILE – In this July 26, 2017 file photo, former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus talks with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

That means Reince Priebus is out.

Trump tweeted: “I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.”

Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly “has been a true star of my administration.”

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and “dedication to his country.”