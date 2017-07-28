The Funny Bone: Anjelah Johnson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We are back and excited about our special guest today. You may know her from MAD TV, as Bon Qui Qui. or from her on camera role in Simon & The Chipmunks – The Squeakuel.

She’s comedian Anjelah Johnson, and we welcomed her to the studio today. She is headlining the Virginia Beach Funny Bone this weekend.

Anjelah Johnson

July 28th – July 30th at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone

For tickets & information, call 757-213-5555, or visit VaBeachFunnyBone.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.