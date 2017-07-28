Portsmouth opening garage ahead of possible severe weather

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth officials say the Middle Street Garage is opening this evening ahead of severe weather that could hit the area.

The Hampton Roads region is under a marginal threat for severe weather for Friday night. Strong, gusty winds and flooding could happen if storms develop.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor says clouds could help out Friday and make the atmosphere more stable.

Portsmouth is opening the garage at 4 p.m. for residents who would like to move away from areas where it may flood.

Residents can park their vehicles in any space not marked as “reserved.”

