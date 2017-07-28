Senate rejects measure to repeal Obama health care law

WASHINGTON, DC (WAVY) – In a 49 to 51 vote, the GOP controlled Senate failed to pass a bill that would repeal parts of the current Affordable Care Act.

That vote came around 1:30 Friday morning. Many Republicans were not convinced. Even Senator John McCain, the powerful Republican from Arizona, voted against the amendment. Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said the so-called Skinny Repeal, “is a fraudulent disaster because it hurts people.”

The amendment was a last resort for Senate Republicans to pass something — anything — to trigger negotiations with the House. Some Republicans were concerned that the House would simply pass the pared-down bill and send it to Trump. Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine voted with Democrats to defeat the measure.

So far there has been no reaction from the White House. The Trump administration has been pressuring lawmakers to get the repeal passed.