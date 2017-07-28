Portsmouth convenience store robbed at gunpoint

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A convenience store in Portsmouth was robbed at gunpoint Friday night.

Officers were called to Neighborhood Market at 52 Afton Parkway at 8:57 p.m.

Police say a man entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money from the employee.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a maroon-colored hoodie, a mask, a white undershirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.