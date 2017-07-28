Fuel spills after cement truck overturns near NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fuel spilled after a cement truck overturned Friday afternoon near Naval Air Station Oceana, prompting road closures.

Virginia Beach police posted to Twitter Friday that the crash happened at First Colonial Road and Potters Road.

Dispatchers confirmed to WAVY.com there was a fuel spill in the crash.

Road closures are in place at First Colonial and Potters as well as Potters and Air Station.

Motorists should expect delays as police work to clear the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear.