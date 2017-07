ODU and Virginia Tech announce 6 more games to series

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University and Virginia Tech have announced that they will be adding six more football games to their series on Friday.

The series, which is set to begin this year in Blacksburg, will see the Monarchs play the Hokies from 2026 – 2031.

ODU vs. Virginia Tech Future Schedule

Sept. 23, 2017 – ODU at Virginia Tech

Sept. 22, 2018 – ODU vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 7, 2019 – ODU at Virginia Tech

Sept. 10, 2022 – ODU vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 2. 2023 – ODU at Virginia Tech

Aug. 31, 2024 – ODU vs. Virginia Tech

Aug. 30, 2025 – ODU at Virginia Tech

Sept. 12, 2026 – ODU at Virginia Tech

Sept. 11, 2027 – ODU vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 9, 2028 – ODU at Virginia Tech

Sept. 22, 2029 – ODU vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 21, 2030 – ODU at Virginia Tech

Sept. 6, 2031 – ODU vs. Virginia Tech

ODU also announced that they will play a home-and-home series with Liberty beginning in 2021 in Lynchburg.