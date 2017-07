NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt in a fire outside a home in Norfolk overnight.

Dispatchers say the fire was at a home on Magnolia Avenue, in the Larchmont area.

WAVY photojournalist LaVoy Harrell reports the home owner’s dog woke him up Friday morning. He was then able to put the fire out himself with a garden hose.

The fire started at the back of the house. There were no injuries reported.