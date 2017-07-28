Man arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor via Craigslist

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex with a child through Craigslist is out on bond.

Steven May, 26, was stopped in his tracks by Norfolk police last month. According to court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side, May was trying to find a child to engage in sexual activity using a Craigslist advertisement.

Police received an anonymous tip about the ad, which allegedly asked for a boy between the ages of nine and 14 to “play with.” After the tip, an undercover agent responded by email and that is when May allegedly asked the undercover officer to download the app — Wickr — an instant messenger app to share photos and videos. The officer then proceeded to download the app and May allegedly said he would pay $150 for sexual activity with the 12-year-old boy. According to court documents, May sent multiple photographs to the undercover agent. Once that happened, May and the undercover officer agreed to meet on Military Highway in Norfolk on June 23.

On June 23, May pulled up to an area near a hotel in a black Honda, sent a text to the undercover officer of his location and was arrested. Police took his phone, and found $160 next to a wallet in his center console, along with lubricant and condoms in the glove compartment.

May is now slapped with two felony charges: Sexual offense with a minor by computer and attempting to solicit prostitution with a minor under 16-years-old.

An unfortunate situation all around according to Patricia Barnes, who lives just feet away from May’s listed address. “It gives this community a bad name but it can be anywhere,” said Barnes. “We have a lot of kids in this community and I pray that nothing like this ever happens again and I’m glad he was caught.”

A mother living near May’s listed address said she was upset about the ordeal but she feels safe in her complex. “It’s really strange. I wouldn’t see that happening”

Bond was set for May at $10,000 and as part of the bond agreement, he must stay with family in Lynchburg with his family members. May is due back in court on Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing. 10 On Your Side reached out to May’s lawyer and left a message, but have not heard back.