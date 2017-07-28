Jury duty scam almost costs woman $900 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Sheriff’s Office says a jury duty scam that’s been making rounds almost cost a woman several hundred dollars.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Friday the woman received a call that appeared to be from their office.

She reportedly thought it was legitimate, but a store clerk convinced her not to send money totaling nearly $900.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that it will never call and threaten for missing jury duty. Callers in this scam want you to send money to avoid jail time for missing jury duty.

This incident is similar to other phone scams that have hit local cities this year.

In July, the Hampton Sheriff’s Office warned of a jury duty scam where the caller told the victim they had to pay fines exceeding $1,000.

Authorities in Norfolk warned of a jury duty scam that hit the city around late-January and early-February.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office provided a list of tips you can use to avoid the scam:

ALL communication about jury duty is done through the mail.

No Sheriff’s Office or Courts personnel will ever call and threaten you with arrest for missing jury duty.

No Sheriff’s Office or Courts personnel will demand money so you can avoid being arrested.

If you get a call like this, hang up.

Do not rely on caller ID to help you decide if a call is legit.

Call the courts or the law enforcement agency to verify whether you have selected for jury duty.

Avoid the urge to pay over the phone, especially if you’re being asked to pay a fairly small amount of money.