Investigators: Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man accused of lighting two homemade bombs and throwing them at a house in Newport News is behind bars. Investigators say 27-year-old Dustin Parker was on the run for almost a month.

“It’s pretty scary,” said the victim’s daughter, Christy Allen.

Just as the sun was setting on a quiet Newport News road on June 19, something no one ever expected happened.

“What in the world? This is something that you see in a third world country or something, but not here,” one witness said.

A neighbor along Gay Drive says he saw a man walk up to a home and light something on fire.

“I saw him light a Molotov cocktail and throw it out the bay window,” he said. “It went up in flames in front, up to the roof.”

“I heard a ‘pow’ and then a ‘woosh,'” Christy Allen added.

Allen went to check out the noise. She then realized it was coming from next door, at her mom’s home.

“It looked like half of the front of my mom’s house was engulfed,” Allen said. “There were flames, about four to six-foot.”

Allen’s mom and step-dad were sleeping inside. Fortunately, the fire was quickly put out, but the flames damaged the front window.

“This was my great-grandmother’s house,” Allen said. “This was my mom’s inheritance and I — of course — I was concerned about my mom.”

Investigators quickly developed Dustin Parker as a suspect. He was arrested two days ago. According to court paperwork, he had an argument with one of the victims at work earlier that day.

“It shouldn’t have provoked somebody to do this,” Allen said.

Parker has been charged with arson, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of making a bomb. He declined 10 On Your Side’s request for an on camera interview.

Parker is scheduled to have a court hearing on Aug. 10.