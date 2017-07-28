Honoring local Vietnam veterans

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We live for military homecomings in Hampton Roads. The energy and the excitement is contagious and inspirational, but there are a large number of service members out there who never got that “thank you.”

“People were so against the war at that time that coming back home was an unpleasant experience,” says John Uhrin, III of Virginia Beach. John is a retired Navy commander who served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

John took two ships from Charleston, South Carolina all the way to Vietnam. Those ships were the USS Cone and the USS Blakely. John is one of thousands of Vietnam Veterans who will never forget what he saw while serving.

“We were (in Vietnam) just at the beginning of the first Tet Offensive. Everything just broke loose. We were off the coast right off the DMZ supporting the Marines ashore and we were doing gunfire support in the DMZ, and that was, it was brutal. It was absolutely brutal,” says John.

“It was something that you hope you never see, but it also brought our crew together. Our crew responded to what needed to be done. It’s not an eight-hour a day job there. We were firing near 24 hours a day for days on end.”

The retired Navy Commander will also never forget what he saw when he came home.

“There was people outside the gates protesting and it was just, it was all directed at the military because that was the people they could get at. They couldn’t get at the politicians, so they got at the military.”

John says our veterans couldn’t even really show pride for what they accomplished overseas.

“Our commands told us do not wear your uniform ashore. Do not wear your uniforms home.”

Now Retired Navy Commander Uhrin says it’s time to show our pride and thanks for those who sacrificed so much. He teamed up with the Department of Defense to create the Vietnam Veterans 50th Anniversary Celebration.

“This is for anybody (in Virginia Beach) that was on active duty in the military between November 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975,” says John.

The celebration is tentatively scheduled for early November at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

There will be food, drink, and a ceremony where veterans from Virginia Beach, and their families, will receive honorary pins or certificates.

John says it’s very important to honor families of Vietnam veterans because they went through a lot as well.

“While the Vietnam veterans were over in Vietnam, the spouses were back here at times taking the heat themselves and having to put up with not knowing if their husband is going to be back.”

Even if your veteran is no longer with us, John still wants you to attend. He needs to know if you’re interested in attending, and the deadline for that information is July 31st. He also needs sponsors to cover the cost of the massive event! If you are interesting in attending the Vietnam Veterans 50th Anniversary Celebration or becoming a sponsor, click here.

It’s important to note, while this event is for Vietnam Veterans of Virginia Beach, John says he is working on another event that will honor Vietnam Veterans from all of Hampton Roads. We will let you know the details of that event as soon as it is organized.