Crashes on Route 13 in rural Suffolk cause closure, outages

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two separate crashes on U.S. Route 13 in rural Suffolk have caused a closure that is expected to last several hours.

Suffolk officials say dispatchers were alerted to the first crash just after 1 a.m. It was reported that a car had left the roadway on Route 13 (the 6300 block of Whaleyville Boulevard) and hit a power pole.

Update: Accident: NB on US-13 at MM6 in Suffolk. All NB & all SB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.6:14AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) July 28, 2017

The driver, a man, was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with non life-threatening after receiving treatment at the scene.

A viewer image of the scene showed the crashed car off the side of the road.

A second crash happened at this same location when a tractor-trailer hit the downed power lines, shattering its windshield. Officials the driver was not injured.

Dominion Energy Virginia crews have responded to the scene to fix the downed power pole. Officials says 165 lost power as a result of the crashes.

All lanes on Whaleyville Boulevard were initially closed due to the crashes. Southbound traffic was reopened to traffic just before 7 a.m.

Northbound traffic is expected to be closed until 10 a.m. A detour has been set up at Great Fork Road to Little Fork Road.

