Clear the Shelters featured in People Magazine

The NBC Clear the Shelters initiative that culminates August 19 is featured in the current edition of People Magazine.

The three-page article highlights how shelters across the nation are participating in the effort to get pets adopted. Since NBC launched Clear the Shelter in 2015, more than 70,000 animals have found new homes.

More than a dozen Hampton Roads area shelters are participating this year. Click here to find one near you.

This edition of People is available now through August 11 so grab your copy now and help spread the word about the event to make this a huge success!

#ClearTheShelters