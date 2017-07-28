Beach crews battle fire at apartment building off Birdneck road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Virginia Beach battled an apartment fire Friday morning off Birdneck Neck.

The fire department showed crews working on the scene on Sea Court Cove in a near 9-minute Facebook Live video.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the building in the video; a few windows around the building appeared to be burned out.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the fire is now under control. There were no reported injuries.

A call about the fire came in at 10:30 a.m.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if any residents were displaced in the fire. Stay tuned for updates.