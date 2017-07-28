Authorities looking for man convicted of sex crime in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police and the US Marshals are looking for a convicted sex offender.

Juan Hunter is known to frequent the 700 block of Marvin Avenue in Norfolk.

US Marshals say Hunter was convicted of in 2001 for indecent liberties with child by custodian in Chesapeake. Hunter is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Call the US Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 if you have any information on Hunter. A reward of $500 is being offered for information that may lead to his arrest.