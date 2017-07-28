Aerial mosquito spraying set for Tuesday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Portsmouth will conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying Tuesday over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties and areas in Churchland.

The spraying will take place north of State Route 164.

The Airlift Squadron, using a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules equipped with mosquito spraying equipment, will spray around 9 p.m. Tuesday. If there is inclement weather, the spraying will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline, 393-8666, will provide updates on aerial mosquito spraying and the schedule for truck fogging throughout the city.