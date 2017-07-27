Water main break floods part of Waterside Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews and police officers have been called to the scene of a water main break on Waterside Drive in Norfolk, dispatch says.

Images from the scene show water flooding across one side of the street next to a parking garage across from the Waterside District.

Westbound lanes on Waterside have been closed from Atlantic Street to Martins Lane. Use Main Street or City Hall Avenue as alternates until the road is clear.

It is unclear what may have caused the water main break.

WB lanes closed from Atlantic St to Martins La pic.twitter.com/Q0gucPOMZn — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 27, 2017