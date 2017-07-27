Utility work to affect Princess Anne Road traffic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two lanes on Princess Anne Road will be closed for utility work Thursday.

The work will begin at 8 p.m., affecting traffic on Princess Anne Road near Baxter Road.

During this time, the southbound left lane and southbound turn lane onto Baxter Road will be closed.

Warning signs will be posted and police will be on site to direct traffic and detours if necessary.

According to the city, the work will be completed by 5 a.m. on Friday.

For more information, please contact utility superintendent Carlton Jones at 757-650-5031, or visit VBgov.com.