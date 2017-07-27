Traffic stop leads to pursuit from Chesapeake into Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic stop turned into a police pursuit that began in Chesapeake and ended in Portsmouth Thursday afternoon.

According to Chesapeake Police dispatch, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on Campostella Road and Military Highway just before 2 p.m. but the driver reportedly did not stop and a pursuit ensued. It continued into Portsmouth, until it ended at George Washington Highway and Garrett Street, several miles from where it all began.

Dispatch said one person was transported from the scene.

