Tractor-trailer involved in two-vehicle crash in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer accident shut down a Southampton County road Thursday.

The Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash in the 28000 block of General Thomas Highway at 8 a.m. First responders got to the scene to find an overturned tractor-trailer — loaded with wood chips — overturned off the side of the road. The second vehicle had also run off the road.

One person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

General Thomas Highway was closed until around 1 p.m.

