Tractor-trailer involved in two-vehicle crash in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer accident shut down a Southampton County road Thursday.
The Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash in the 28000 block of General Thomas Highway at 8 a.m. First responders got to the scene to find an overturned tractor-trailer — loaded with wood chips — overturned off the side of the road. The second vehicle had also run off the road.
One person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
General Thomas Highway was closed until around 1 p.m.
Southampton County Crash
Southampton County Crash x
Latest Galleries
-
Franklin girl donates to local shelters for her birthday
-
Franklin girl donates to local shelters for her birthday
-
Franklin girl donates to local shelters for her birthday
-
Franklin girl donates to local shelters for her birthday
-
Franklin girl donates to local shelters for her birthday
-
Franklin girl donates to animal shelter for her birthday
-
Franklin girl donates to animal shelter for her birthday
-
Franklin girl donates to animal shelter for her birthday
-
Upper Greens Place Fire
-
Virginia Beach Crashes Investigation