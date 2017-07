CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — An issue with the transmission cable on the Bonner Bridge left thousands of customers without power Thursday morning in areas along North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

In Facebook post, Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said crews are evaluating the problem.

Outage Update: The fault is on the transmission cable attached the Bonner Bridge. Crews are evaluating the problem & looking at next steps. — Cape Hatteras EC (@CHEMC09) July 27, 2017

The cooperative’s website showed 7,700 outages between Ocracoke and Hatteras islands. The cooperative said customers should be prepared for an extended outage.

