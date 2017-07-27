Police: Armed and dangerous men wanted in Hertford triple shooting

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Hertford police are searching for two men in connection to a shooting that injured three people last week.

Police say Quintral Lashaun Porter, 25, and Tyrell Shawndell Williams, 30, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Around 9:45 p.m. on July 19, officers were called to the area of Wynne Fork Court for a report of shots fired. Police responded and found two people with gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to authorities.

Authorities have taken out arrest warrants against both Porter and Williams for six counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

If you have seen either suspect or know of their whereabouts, call police at 252-426-5587.