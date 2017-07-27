Phone scam making the rounds in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A phone scam is making the rounds in Dare County.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says scammers call, state that they are from the Dare County Detention Center and say there is a warrant out for the victim’s arrest. The scammer then tells the victim that they must pay a fine to avoid arrest.

“They can sound official and often very demanding in an attempt to scare you into complying,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release issued Thursday.

The sheriff’s department says no one from their office or from the Dare County Detention Center will call you asking you to pay a fine over the phone to avoid arrest.

If you receive a phone call like this, do not give out any financial or personal information. Instead, call your local law enforcement.