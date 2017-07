PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Hampton Roads Show Pet Pal of the Week was a Six-Year-Old Terrier – American Pit Bull Mix named Marisol.

She is a silly girl with a lot of personality looking for a loving family.

If you would like Marisol to become a part of your family, please contact the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit NorfolkSPCA.com.

Norfolk SPCA

916 Ballentine Blvd.

Norfolk, VA 23504