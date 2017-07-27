Virginia Beach Officer injured during attempted traffic stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach Police Officer was injured during an attempted traffic stop, early Thursday.

According to police, at 12:06 a.m., Virginia Beach Police Officer attempted to do a traffic stop near the intersection of the 1700 block of Artic Blvd. and the 400 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. when they made contact with a driver of a white Hyundai Elantra. During the traffic stop, the driver of the Hyundai Elantra fled the traffic stop and struck the police officer causing injuries.

While fleeing the traffic stop location, the driver proceeded northbound on Baltic Avenue and caused a second vehicle crash at the intersection of 22nd St. and Baltic Ave. The Hyundai vehicle hit an occupied vehicle. Both vehicles came to a final stop in the 500 block of 22nd St. After this crash, the occupants of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the second crash were treated on scene by EMS.

Police are still searching for the suspect driver and are investigating both crashes.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

