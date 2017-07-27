Norfolk officer pleads guilty to unlawfully creating a video or image

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk police officer pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawfully creating a video or image.

Roy Sharp, 40, was sentenced to 90 days with 90 days suspended, along with two years of probation.

Court documents said Sharp created a video or still image of someone who was either naked or partially undressed, in a restroom or other place.

Sharp has been with the police department for 16 years and has no prior criminal record, a checklist for bail determinations said. Police confirmed Sharp is a corporal and is part of the Vice Narcotics Division.

A spokesperson for the police department said Thursday that Sharp will remain on administrative duty pending the completion of an ongoing administrative investigation, which is being conducted by the Office of Professional Standards Internal Affairs Unit.