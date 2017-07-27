No injuries in overnight flea market fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters raced to put out a fire at a flea market in Norfolk early Thursday morning.

Investigators say it broke out around 12:45 at the Fair Peace Flea Market on East Little Creek Road near Chesapeake Boulevard. When crews arrived, they say encountered smoke and flames. The fire also spread to a nearby tractor trailer park near the main building. Crews quickly pulled out their hoses and started attacking the fire. They had it under control in about 20 minutes.

They say there is moderate damage to the building and the truck/trailer combo where those flames spread. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire marshal is working to find pinpoint exactly where the fire started. 25 firefighters showed up on the scene. No one was hurt.