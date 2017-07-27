NBC: Navy personnel chief says no changes for transgender personnel

WASHINGTON (NBC/WAVY) — The U.S. Navy’s personnel chief says there will be no changes for transgender personnel until further guidance, NBC Politics reports.

The chief’s statement comes one day following President Donald Trump’s announcement that transgender people would be barred from serving in the military.

Trump tweeted that he made the decision after consulting with “Generals and military experts.”

Local groups in Hampton Roads — which is home to Naval Station Norfolk, the world’s largest naval base — blasted Trump’s decision Wednesday. Hampton Roads Pride president Michael Berlucchi issued a statement, which said in part:

All people have something unique to offer in the service of their country and should be afforded an equal opportunity to do so. Many thousands of people who are transgender currently serve the U.S. military openly and honorably.”

Politicians including Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe similarly issued statements of opposition to the president’s announcement.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.