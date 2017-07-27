Michael Vick begins internship with Kansas City Chiefs

ST. JOSEPH, MO (WAVY) — After announcing his retirement as an NFL player in June, Michael Vick from Newport News is looking for a career change. This week, he traveled to Missouri for Kansas City Chiefs training camp where he will serve an internship under head coach Andy Reid.

Vick played for Reid when both were with the Philadelphia Eagles. This summer, Vick has been involved with high school players, mentoring and teaching them the fundamentals of the game.

Now the 37 year old is learning how to coach players at the professional level.

“He had an interest in coaching so I invited him up here and I said hey give it a try, see if you like it,” Andy Reid said. “It’s been great for the players to bounce things off him. He’s been in the offense before so he understands it. Guys are attracted to him, they like his presence and the way he carries himself. They’re not afraid to talk to him and likewise he’s not afraid to talk to them.”

Coincidentally, Vick’s high school rival, former Hampton High School star Ronald Curry, is in the coaching profession as well. Curry is an offensive assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints.

Now Vick will see if his summer internship can land him a job in the coaching ranks.