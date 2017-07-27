Manufacturer instructs ride operators not to run Fire Ball-type rides

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP) – The manufacturer of the ride involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair is recommending ride operators stop using similar rides.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, KMG International BV instructed operators of the Fireball/Afterburner and Move-it type rides to cease operation of the ride until further notice.

The instruction noted several models of the ride that the instruction does not apply to, including the Freak Out, Sicko, XXL, Revolution and the newer generation of Afterburner rides.

The state of Tennessee has banned Fire Ball.

At least two other fairs said Thursday that similar rides will be dropped from their events.

The Indiana State Fair said Thursday it’s decided with North American Midway Entertainment to not operate the Fire Ball ride during the Aug. 4-20 fair in Indianapolis as the Ohio investigation continues.

Monmouth County, New Jersey officials say the company that operates its fair shut down “The Claw” on Wednesday night after learning the Fire Ball ride had malfunctioned and sent riders flying into the air.

A state inspector on Thursday officially shut down “The Claw” ride and it will remain out of service until its manufacturer and inspectors give further guidance.