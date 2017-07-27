Man to serve 51 years in 1-year-old’s shooting death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a 1-year-old Portsmouth boy will be serving 51 years in prison.

Anthony Holley was sentenced to 113 years in court Thursday, 62 of which was suspended.

Holley pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder — as well as several other charges — in an incident that ended in the death of Dion Lofton, Jr.

Dion was shot and killed in June 2015 while inside a Portsmouth home. Court records show he was shot in the head during the incident.

Two other suspects were arrested and charged for the incident — Marquis Hinton and Jerry Atkinson, Jr.

Atkinson was found not guilty in a jury trial earlier this year, while Hinton is serving 30 years behind bars for the crime. Hinton is planning to appeal.

