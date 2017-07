DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Dare County.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force pulled over 30-year-old David Taylor McGlaughon on Tuesday. During the stop, authorities found cocaine.

McGlaughon was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

McGlaughon is being held in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.