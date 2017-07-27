Man charged in Suffolk rape investigation facing additional charges, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man charged with statutory rape of a 14-year-old last September is facing additional charges, police say.

John Blount, Jr., 52, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with statutory rape. Police said this was connected to an incident involving a 14-year-old girl whom Blount knows.

Police on Thursday said Blount was charged with multiple additional counts.

The charges include two counts of rape by force or threat, aggravated sexual battery by force (victim between the ages of 13-14), and two counts of carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 15.

Blount remains in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.