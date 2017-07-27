Man arrested for multiple sexual assaults in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with multiple sexual assaults.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after deputies received numerous complaints about a possible ongoing sexual assault. The alleged assaults took place between 1990 and 2006, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following a complex investigation, several indictments were taken out against 60-year-old Edward C. Thomas.

Investigators from Mathews County and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee and were able to locate Thomas last week.

Thomas is being charged with four counts of sodomy with a victim less than 13 years of age, aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years of age and object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 years of age.

Thomas is currently being held at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center with no bond.