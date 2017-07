NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are looking a knife-wielding suspect who robbed a food market.

Police spokesman Lou Thurston says the suspect walked inside the Lee Hall Market Place armed with a knife a jumped the counter.

Disaptchers tell WAVY.com the robbery was called in around 7:15 a.m.

Thurston says the suspected robber was last seen in a red van going south on Warwick Boulevard.

