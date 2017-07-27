Injuries reported in crash on U.S. Route 460 in Windsor

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries have been reported in crash that has blocked all lanes on U.S. Route 460 in Isle of Wight County.

Virginia State Police dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer, and was called in just after 9 a.m.

VDOT officials posted to Twitter that the crash, which was near Ennis Mill Road in Windsor, has caused all travel lanes to be closed.

State police say Nightingale and a second medical helicopter responded to the scene to transport people who were hurt in the crash.

It is unclear how many people may have been injured or what condition they are in.

