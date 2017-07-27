Hampton Police searching for suspects in overnight shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is searching for suspects in connection with a shooting on Wednesday night.

Officials say at 10:44 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a shooting at Seldendale Farms Townhomes, located in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old Hampton man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the victim was in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive when a dark-colored vehicle drove westbound on Doolittle Road. Someone in the vehicle began shooting at the victim, who was struck one time by the gunfire. Two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot were also hit.

The incident is still under investigation, and the Hampton Police Division is seeking help from the community because several individuals were outside when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also text “HAMPTONPDTIPS” and information to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers to the Crime Line may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.