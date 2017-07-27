Hampden-Sydney College student dies from acute alcohol intoxication

HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia say a Hampden-Sydney College freshman found dead in a dorm room died from acute alcohol intoxication.

Jeannette Collins with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says 18-year-old Harrison Carter Cole’s death has been ruled an accident. Authorities say Cole was found dead at about 9 a.m. on March 25. Further details relating to his death have not been released.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Cole was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma, a professional fraternity focused on chemical sciences.

The fraternity’s CEO, Jonathan Wenzel, says the chapter at the school was suspended on July 15. Wenzel would not comment on whether the suspension is related to Cole’s death.

The college said it would also conduct an inquiry into Cole’s death.