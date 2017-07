PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Community is important to the folks at GEICO. They have partnered with Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads along with the Hall Automotive’s Recycled Rides program to make a difference for a local family.

Steve Ludwig from GEICO and Lance Carson from Hall Automotive were here to discuss further details.

