Five-year-old Franklin girl does a good deed for her birthday

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A young girl in Franklin recently spent her fifth birthday doing a good deed for animals in need.

Amelia Story had a birthday party on July 22, but instead of asking for presents, she asked her friends and family to bring donations for local animal shelters. She collected two wagons of donations.

According to Story’s stepmother, Jamie, Amelia and her brothers loaded up their wagon and delivered dog food to the Southampton County Animal Shelter in Courtland. They also took cat food donations to the Franklin Animal Shelter.

“Her dad, Kendall Story, and I want to teach our kids that giving and helping others is just as rewarding as receiving,” said Jamie Story.

The Franklin Police Department recognized Amelia for her good deed in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“We want to thank Amelia for her kindness in bringing these items to help our animals,” the police department said.

In addition to the donations she received, Amelia got a present of her own: A kitten, who she named Mittens.

