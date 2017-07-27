ERC surveying drivers on possible 100 percent HOV discount

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Crossings is surveying drivers about its tunnel system between Norfolk and Portsmouth — and in particular, a possible change to its tolling prices.

The survey questions drivers about their uses of the Interstate 264/Downtown Tunnel and the U.S. Route 58/Midtown Tunnel, and how they pay for tolls.

It introduces the idea of a 100 percent discount for High Occupancy Vehicles (HOV).

According to ERC’s survey, this would mean “no charge for a car with two or more people, including the driver.” To take the survey, head to this link.

