Driver arrested in fatal Ocean View hit-and-run crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a woman last Friday.
Police say 54-year-old Erica Zankli was riding her bike on East Ocean View Avenue when a pickup truck hit her. The driver of the pickup drove away following the collision.
Officers found Zankli lying in the road unconscious and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police say Phillip J. Harrison, 37, was arrested without incident Wednesday on a felony hit-and-run charge. Harrison was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) the night of the crash, according to police.
Detectives later secured a hit-and-run charge against Harrison. A booking photo has not been released for Harrison.
