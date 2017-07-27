Dog bites person near Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District is looking for a Boston Bull Terrier that bit a person on Wednesday.

Officials say the incident occurred near the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center.

If the dog is found, it will be placed on an in-home confinement period for 10 days. It will not be taken away from its owner.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to get rabies shots.

Anyone who has seen a dog in the area that fits this description is asked to call the Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277. After hours, please contact James City County Animal Control at 757-253-1800.