VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews extinguished a house fire in the Highgate Greens area of Virginia Beach Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Upper Greens Place at 12 p.m. Crews got to the scene and found light smoke coming from the crawl space of the house.

The fire was marked under control within 15 minutes. The flames were contained to one section of the crawl space.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

