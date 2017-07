CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday in Chesapeake.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Camelot Boulevard at 11:12 p.m. When police got to the scene, they found the victim unresponsive with a “possible gunshot wound.” He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what appear to be life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

