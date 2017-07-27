Audience: Child Development Resources

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Child Development Resources in Williamsburg. They were here today to tell us about their upcoming Superhero 5K. This event is a great opportunity to assist kids with special needs, disabilities, or developmental delays.

Nancy Wigley and Mary Jean Hurst explained some specific details concerning this event.

Child Development Resources Superhero 5K

Saturday, August 12, 2017

7 a.m. – Fun and games for children

8 a.m. – One Mile Fun Run/Walk

8:30 a.m. – 5K Run and Walk

The Vineyards at Jockey’s Neck

2659 Jockeys Neck Trail

Williamsburg, Va 23185

Register and check out some great incentives at 5K.cdr.org.