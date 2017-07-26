Woman charged with exposing herself in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a woman Tuesday for indecent exposure.

Around 4:10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 5800 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of a woman trespassing.

Witnesses say the woman had been evicted from the property and was living in a tent nearby, but continued to trespass on the property. The witnesses told police that between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, the suspect returned to the property and was yelling outside the residents’ home. When one of the residents went outside to confront the woman, she allegedly raised her skirt, exposing herself, and made inappropriate comments, police say. The suspect then left the area.

Police identified the woman as 41-year-old Tracy Conway.

Conway was arrested in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Riverlands Drive. She’s charged with two counts of indecent exposure.